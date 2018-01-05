Servings
The mouthwatering combination of beef, sweet potatoes, cilantro, and hot sauce will have your office mates drooling. Enjoy this wrapped in a whole-wheat tortilla or over a bed of greens.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 329; protein: 26g; fat: 10g; carbs: 33g

Recipe and photo courtesy of Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner.

Ingredients 
12 oz cooked beef (such as steak, roast or pot roast), cut into 1/2-in cubes (about 2-1/2 cups)
1 large sweet potato, unpeeled, cut into 1/2-in cubes
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
1 Tbsp taco seasoning mix
1/4 cup water
1 Tbsp vegetable oil
2 Tbsp reduced-fat or regular dairy sour cream
1 tsp hot pepper sauce
Fresh cilantro, chopped
How to make it 

Combine sweet potatoes, onion, and taco seasoning in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add water. Cover, and cook 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp-tender and water has almost evaporated, stirring once. Stir in oil; continue cooking, uncovered, 4-6 minutes or until potatoes are tender and begin to brown, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine sour cream and hot sauce in small bowl. Set aside.

Add beef to potato mixture. Continue to cook 5 minutes or until beef is heated through, stirring occasionally, adding 1-2 Tbsp water, if needed to avoid sticking.

Garnish with cilantro, as desired. Serve with sour cream mixture.