The mouthwatering combination of beef, sweet potatoes, cilantro, and hot sauce will have your office mates drooling. Enjoy this wrapped in a whole-wheat tortilla or over a bed of greens.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 329; protein: 26g; fat: 10g; carbs: 33g
Recipe and photo courtesy of Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner.
Combine sweet potatoes, onion, and taco seasoning in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add water. Cover, and cook 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp-tender and water has almost evaporated, stirring once. Stir in oil; continue cooking, uncovered, 4-6 minutes or until potatoes are tender and begin to brown, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, combine sour cream and hot sauce in small bowl. Set aside.
Add beef to potato mixture. Continue to cook 5 minutes or until beef is heated through, stirring occasionally, adding 1-2 Tbsp water, if needed to avoid sticking.
Garnish with cilantro, as desired. Serve with sour cream mixture.