Lobster is a heart-healthy protein choice with little saturated fat and no trans fat. It's also lower in fat and calories than pork, chicken, or beef. Throw in some avocado for a healthy, filling dish.
Nutrition (per serving)
Protein: 46g; carbs: 12g; fat: 17g; fiber: 7g
Ingredients
½ can light beer
2 lobster tails
½ avocado
How to make it
Bring beer to a boil in a saucepan, then reduce to medium heat.
Split lobster tails, and place on top of a steamer basket above the boiling beer for 8-10 minutes.
Slice avocado length-wise, and serve next to lobster.