Lobster is a heart-healthy protein choice with little saturated fat and no trans fat. It's also lower in fat and calories than pork, chicken, or beef. Throw in some avocado for a healthy, filling dish.

Nutrition (per serving)

Protein: 46g; carbs: 12g; fat: 17g; fiber: 7g

Prep Time: 
5
Cook Time: 
15
Ingredients 
½ can light beer
2 lobster tails
½ avocado
How to make it 

Bring beer to a boil in a saucepan, then reduce to medium heat.

Split lobster tails, and place on top of a steamer basket above the boiling beer for 8-10 minutes.

Slice avocado length-wise, and serve next to lobster.