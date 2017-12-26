This fruity, flavorful salad combines the natural sweetness and health benefits of fruits with the "good" fat from almonds. What's not to like?
Key fat burners:
Blueberries: In one study, rats who at a blueberry-rich diet had significantly less abdominal fat, lower cholesterol, and improved insulin levels.
Almonds: Consuming 42 grams of almonds a day led to reduction in belly fat mass, according to a 2015 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Alex Caspero, R.D., @ Delicious Knowledge
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
Scrub the beets and place on a sheet of aluminum foil. Drizzle with ½ tsp olive oil and sprinkle salt. Wrap completely and place in oven to roast about 1 hour until tender. Let cool, remove foil and use a paper towel to rub skin off. Set aside to cool then thinly slice. Beets can be made up to 4 days ahead of time.
Toss together arugula, sliced beets, strawberries, blueberries, and almonds.
Whisk together mayo, dijon mustard, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, maple syrup, shallot, and poppy seed. Season to taste with salt/pepper
Divide salad among 4 plates and drizzle on dressing.