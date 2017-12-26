This fruity, flavorful salad combines the natural sweetness and health benefits of fruits with the "good" fat from almonds. What's not to like?

Key fat burners:

Blueberries: In one study, rats who at a blueberry-rich diet had significantly less abdominal fat, lower cholesterol, and improved insulin levels.

Almonds: Consuming 42 grams of almonds a day led to reduction in belly fat mass, according to a 2015 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Alex Caspero, R.D., @ Delicious Knowledge