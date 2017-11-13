If you’re going with this odd but beloved dish, which involves fat- and sodium-filled canned soup and french-fried onions, swap the soup for a from-scratch sauce and the fried onions for caramelized ones (or baked Lay’s potato chips).

“Green beans are loaded with fiber and vitamin C,” says Miranda Hammer, “and should occupy a lot of the real estate on your plate.”

Miranda Hammer, R.D. is a registered dietitian based in New York City