If you’re going with this odd but beloved dish, which involves fat- and sodium-filled canned soup and french-fried onions, swap the soup for a from-scratch sauce and the fried onions for caramelized ones (or baked Lay’s potato chips).
“Green beans are loaded with fiber and vitamin C,” says Miranda Hammer, “and should occupy a lot of the real estate on your plate.”
Miranda Hammer, R.D. is a registered dietitian based in New York City
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, add green beans, cook for 5 minutes, then drain and cool.
Melt 1 Tbsp butter in a pan over medium heat, add sliced onions, salt lightly, and cook until onions are browned. Preheat oven to 400°. In a large pan, add mushrooms, chopped onion, garlic, and 1 tsp salt; cook for 10 minutes over medium heat.
In a separate saucepan, bring stock and milk to a simmer; add flour and cook, stirring constantly, for about 2 minutes. Add stock mixture to mushrooms; bring to a boil, stirring until thick.
Put beans in a baking dish, add mushroom mixture, and top with the caramelized onions; cook for 15 minutes.