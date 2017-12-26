This easy-to-make salad provides a filling lunch without hurting your gains, thanks to superfoods like walnuts and avocado.

Key fat burners:

Blood orange: The vitamin C in citrus decreases production of cortisol, a stress hormone that plays a key role in belly fat storage.

Walnuts: These nuts are packed with polyunsaturated fats. Research has suggested that diets rich in these “good” fats may be able to “turn off” the gene that stores body fat.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Alex Caspero, R.D., @ Delicious Knowledge