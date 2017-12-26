This easy-to-make salad provides a filling lunch without hurting your gains, thanks to superfoods like walnuts and avocado.
Key fat burners:
Blood orange: The vitamin C in citrus decreases production of cortisol, a stress hormone that plays a key role in belly fat storage.
Walnuts: These nuts are packed with polyunsaturated fats. Research has suggested that diets rich in these “good” fats may be able to “turn off” the gene that stores body fat.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Alex Caspero, R.D., @ Delicious Knowledge
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
Lightly rub olive oil over the beets and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Wrap in aluminum foil and roast for 45-60 minutes, depending on the size of your beets. Remove from oven, let cool slightly and gently rub off the skin using your fingers or a paper towel. Cube and set aside.
Toss the spinach and butter lettuce leaves together and divide among 4 bowls. Divide the remaining ingredients among the bowls: chopped avocado, blood oranges, beets and feta.
Make the dressing: Finely chop the walnuts and place in a small bowl along with the thyme leaves, lemon juice, and minced garlic clove. Drizzle in the olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Drizzle the dressing over the salads and serve immediately.