Treat yourself to a tasty sushi dinner in the comfort of your own home. This wildly delicious recipe for homemade California rolls will make you feel like a sushi chef—with this recipe, it's not nearly as hard as it sounds.

Nutrition: 

Calories: 201; Protein: 12g; Carbs: 25g; Fat: 6g; Fiber: 5g

Makes 1 Servings
Prep Time: 
15
Cook Time: 
45
Ingredients 
2 Tbsp short-grain brown rice (dry measure)
¼ tsp rice vinegar
1 sheet nori seaweed
1½ oz cooked Alaskan king crab leg or 1½ oz crabstick
1 slice avocado
2 Tbsp cucumber, julienned
2 tsp low-sodium soy sauce
How to make it 

Preheat oven to 300°

In a medium saucepan, combine rice, vinegar, and 6 Tbsp water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until liquid is absorbed, about 30 minutes.

Put seaweed on a baking sheet and place in oven. Toast until warm and soft, about 1 minute. Press rice onto seaweed on a flat surface so rice forms an even layer. 

Top with crab, avocado, and cucumber; then roll up seaweed.

Using a wet knife, slice roll into 4 pieces and serve with soy sauce on the side.