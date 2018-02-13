Rice pudding may be one of the richest desserts out there, but this brown rice version is high in protein and won't wreak havoc on your diet.
Nutrition (per serving)
Protein: 27g; fat: 25g; carbs: 47g
Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the Something Sweet e-cookbook.
Ingredients
1½ cups cooked brown rice
3 cups nondairy milk
¼ cup date sugar
2 tsp cinnamon
1 Tbsp coconut oil
⅓ cup chopped walnuts
High-quality vanilla protein powder
How to make it
Add cooked brown rice and milk to a medium saucepan over low heat.
Once warm, stir in date sugar, cinnamon, and coconut oil.
Cook over low heat until thickened.
Stir in nuts and protein powder, then cook for about 1 minute more.