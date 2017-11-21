These sweetly tart cranberries are so much healthier than serving candy to your guests. Cranberries are pretty low in calories and are an excellent source of the antioxidant vitamin C, and a good source of fiber. It’s a fun way to use up any leftover cranberries you have from Thanksgiving.
Recipe and photo by Jamila René Lepore, M.S., R.D.N. of No Nonsense Nutritionist.
Rinse and drain cranberries. Drain well, but do not dry.
Line a pan with parchment paper, and lay out the cranberries in a single layer. You want them to have a little bit of moisture, but not be soaking wet.
Sprinkle the gelatin and sugar/sweetener over the cranberries, and toss to combine. Place in dehydrator for 4-6 hours. Alternatively, you can put into an oven at the lowest setting for 6-8 hours or until desired doneness. These should be crunchy on the outside, and soft and chewy in the middle.