Pasta salad is a staple of picnics and delis, but doesn't have a reputation for being particularly healthy thanks to high salt content and heavy carbs. With this recipe, though, we can slim down the classic dish by using whole wheat pasta and pesto dressing.

Key fat-burning ingredient:

Whole-wheat pasta: Pasta has a bad rap because it's basically all carbs. But the truth is, consuming whole grains like pasta takes time to digest, which in turn helps regulate your blood sugar levels and prevents belly fat storage.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Kara Lydon, R.D., @ The Foodie Dietitian