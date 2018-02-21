Servings
Start your day with this diet-friendly, filling meal.

Nutrition 

Protein: 18g

Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the upcoming 50 Nonfat RP Friendly Recipes e-cookbook.

Makes 1 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
10
Ingredients 
1 microwave bag of cauliflower rice
½ cup + 3 Tbsp liquid egg whites
Salt and pepper, to taste
Handful of chopped fresh tarragon (or your favorite herb)
How to make it 

Microwave cauliflower rice per package directions. Drain and allow to cool.

Thoroughly mix cauliflower with egg whites, salt, and pepper. 

Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat. Add egg white/cauliflower mixture and flatten to cover the entire bottom of the pan.

Allow to cook 3-4 minutes, then fold or stir like you're scrambling eggs.

Remove from heat and fold in the fresh herbs. 