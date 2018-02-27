Cheese grits aren't usually considered the ultimate go-to fitness food. But maybe it's time we start: They have a pretty solid balance of protein, carbs, and fat, and they're exactly the kind of dense carbs that your body can digest for a long time. It's the perfect meal for sustained energy throughout the day.
Nutrition: Calories: 145; Protein: 11g; Carbohydrates: 20g; Total fat: 2g; Fiber: 0g.
Bring half a cup of water to boil. Stir in grits, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring frequently for 10 mins.
Stir in salt, pepper, and 1 tbsp milk. Reduce heat to low and stir until milk is absurbed and grits thicken, about 2 minutes, then repeat with rest of milk.
Remove pot from heat, stir in cheese, and serve. (Optional: Top with diced peppers, as shown in photo.)