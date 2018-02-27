Cheese grits aren't usually considered the ultimate go-to fitness food. But maybe it's time we start: They have a pretty solid balance of protein, carbs, and fat, and they're exactly the kind of dense carbs that your body can digest for a long time. It's the perfect meal for sustained energy throughout the day.

Nutrition: Calories: 145; Protein: 11g; Carbohydrates: 20g; Total fat: 2g; Fiber: 0g.