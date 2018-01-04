To avoid soggy lettuce, pack the dressing in the bottom of the jar or on the side. Shake the jar, or pour over salad right before eating.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 490; protein: 45g; fat: 18g; carbs: 28g
Recipe by Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C., author of Healthy Air Fryer Cookbook.
Ingredients
2 Tbsp favorite salad dressing (like honey mustard)
3 cups mixed greens
2 oz grilled chicken or turkey breast, diced
1 oz Swiss cheese, diced
1 hard-boiled egg, chopped
1 cup mixed vegetables (such as carrots, cucumber, olives, broccoli)
How to make it
Pour dressing in the bottom of the jar.
Layer additional ingredients on top of dressing. Shake before serving to dress the salad.