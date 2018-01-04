Servings
To avoid soggy lettuce, pack the dressing in the bottom of the jar or on the side. Shake the jar, or pour over salad right before eating.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 490; protein: 45g; fat: 18g; carbs: 28g

Recipe by Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.,​ author of Healthy Air Fryer Cookbook.

Makes 1 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
0
Ingredients 
2 Tbsp favorite salad dressing (like honey mustard)
3 cups mixed greens
2 oz grilled chicken or turkey breast, diced
1 oz Swiss cheese, diced
1 hard-boiled egg, chopped
1 cup mixed vegetables (such as carrots, cucumber, olives, broccoli)
How to make it 

Pour dressing in the bottom of the jar.

Layer additional ingredients on top of dressing. Shake before serving to dress the salad.