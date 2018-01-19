Servings
1
Prep Time
10

Bacon meets rotisserie chicken, yogurt, tomato, and onion in this powerhouse pita.

Nutrition

615 calories; 46g protein; 56g carbs; 23g fat

Makes 1 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
0
Ingredients 
2 slices smoked bacon
4 oz rotisserie chicken breast, shredded
1 Tbsp nonfat Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
2 tsp honey
1⁄4 cup diced red onion
1⁄2 tsp garlic powder
Pinch of salt
Pinch of black pepper
1 large whole wheat pita
1⁄2 cup mixed baby greens
1⁄2 tomato, sliced
How to make it 

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a sheet pan with the bacon, and bake 15-20 minutes until crispy. (If you’re too impatient to wait for the bacon to bake, cook it in the microwave by placing on a paper towel-lined plate, then topping with another paper towel; cook for 6-8 minutes.)

Meanwhile, in a medium mixing bowl, add the shredded rotisserie chicken, yogurt, mustard, honey, red onion, and seasonings. Toss until well-combined.

Lightly heat the pita in the microwave to soften. Cut it in half, and stuff with the honey-mustard chicken, baby greens, and tomato slices, and add one bacon strip to each half.