Bacon meets rotisserie chicken, yogurt, tomato, and onion in this powerhouse pita.
Nutrition
615 calories; 46g protein; 56g carbs; 23g fat
Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a sheet pan with the bacon, and bake 15-20 minutes until crispy. (If you’re too impatient to wait for the bacon to bake, cook it in the microwave by placing on a paper towel-lined plate, then topping with another paper towel; cook for 6-8 minutes.)
Meanwhile, in a medium mixing bowl, add the shredded rotisserie chicken, yogurt, mustard, honey, red onion, and seasonings. Toss until well-combined.
Lightly heat the pita in the microwave to soften. Cut it in half, and stuff with the honey-mustard chicken, baby greens, and tomato slices, and add one bacon strip to each half.