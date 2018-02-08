Look, it's a fact of life: Everyone, at some point or another, has a huge craving for pizza. Instead of buying an overpriced, high-calorie delivery pie, try this slimmed-down version that combines the protein benefits of chicken with broccoli, which helps to clear estrogen and toxins from the body.

The numbers:

Calories: 1,224; protein: 87g; carbs: 120g; fat: 42g; fiber: 19g