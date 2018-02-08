Look, it's a fact of life: Everyone, at some point or another, has a huge craving for pizza. Instead of buying an overpriced, high-calorie delivery pie, try this slimmed-down version that combines the protein benefits of chicken with broccoli, which helps to clear estrogen and toxins from the body.
The numbers:
Calories: 1,224; protein: 87g; carbs: 120g; fat: 42g; fiber: 19g
Preheat oven to 450°, and coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
Sprinkle flour on a flat surface, and roll dough to desired size.
Bake until dough is lightly crisped underneath, about 8-10 minutes.
Grill chicken over medium-high heat in a nonstick skillet, stirring frequently—about 12 minutes.
Steam broccoli in a closed skillet, about 3 minutes, add arugula and steam for another minute until wilted. Season with salt and pepper.
Spread pesto over crust, arrange chicken, broccoli, and arugula, and top with cheese. Return pizza to oven until cheese melts—about 8 minutes.