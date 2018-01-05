Both fiber and protein take longer to digest, helping to keep you feeling satisfied. The mozzarella provides several B-vitamins, protein, and calcium, also important to help provide energy, and help keep those ripped muscles in top form.
Nutrition (per 1 cup serving)
Calories: 202; protein: 14.1g; fat: 6.7g; carbs: 22.9g; sugar: 1g
Recipe and photo by Kaleigh McMordie, M.C.N., R.D.N. of Lively Table.
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, and cool.
Cut cooked chicken breast into 1" cubes. In a large bowl, combine pasta, chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil.
In a small bowl or glass measuring cup, whisk together remaining ingredients. Pour over pasta mixture, and gently stir to coat.
Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.