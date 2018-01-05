Servings
Both fiber and protein take longer to digest, helping to keep you feeling satisfied. The mozzarella provides several B-vitamins, protein, and calcium, also important to help provide energy, and help keep those ripped muscles in top form.

Nutrition (per 1 cup serving)

Calories: 202; protein: 14.1g; fat: 6.7g; carbs: 22.9g; sugar: 1g

Recipe and photo by Kaleigh McMordie, M.C.N., R.D.N. of Lively Table.

Makes 8 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
10
Ingredients 
8 oz whole-wheat pasta or chickpea pasta*
1 boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, sliced thinly
2-3 oz fresh mozzarella (in small balls, halved, or one big one, cubed)
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 tsp freshly cracked black pepper
1/4 tsp sea salt
*Chef’s note: Use chickpea pasta for a gluten-free version
How to make it 

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, and cool.

Cut cooked chicken breast into 1" cubes. In a large bowl, combine pasta, chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil.

In a small bowl or glass measuring cup, whisk together remaining ingredients. Pour over pasta mixture, and gently stir to coat.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.