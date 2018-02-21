Satisfying soups don't have to be diet-destroyers, and this healthier twist on classic chicken noodle soup is a formidable replacement for its carb-laden inspiration.
Nutrition (per serving)
Protein: 32g
Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of 50 Nonfat RP Friendly Recipes e-cookbook.
Ingredients
3 chopped leeks
Salt and pepper, to taste
3 garlic cloves, sliced
6-8 cups chicken broth
1 lb cooked chicken, chopped
Small handful fresh thyme, chopped
1 package fresh zucchini zoodles
How to make it
Cook leeks in a small amount of chicken broth.
Add salt, pepper, and three garlic cloves and sauté until garlic softens.
Add in remaining chicken broth, chicken and thyme and simmer 20 minutes.
Add in zucchini "noodles" and cook 5-10 minutes, until desired tenderness.
Add more thyme, or any other herbs you prefer.