When you're in the mood for pancakes, put aside the Bisquick and make your own batter. Better yet, go a step further and whip up some chocolate ricotta stacks.
It's not nearly as hard as it sounds, thanks to the unassuming hero of your kitchen: the blender.
We recommend using organic berries, if possible; they're tastier than conventionally raised berries and have fewer contaminants (like pesticides).
Nutrition info per serving: 248 calories, 10g protein, 33g carbs, 10g fat
Place all ingredients except butter, strawberries, maple syrup, and lemon juice in a blender; blend until smooth.
Heat a skillet over medium heat and add butter. Pour 1⁄4 cup batter for each pancake and cook for 2 minutes. Flip and cook another minute. Keep prepared pancakes warm in a 200°F oven.
Blend strawberries, maple syrup, and lemon juice until smooth. Warm in microwave and serve on top of pancakes.