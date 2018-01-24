Servings
When you're in the mood for pancakes, put aside the Bisquick and make your own batter. Better yet, go a step further and whip up some chocolate ricotta stacks. 

It's not nearly as hard as it sounds, thanks to the unassuming hero of your kitchen: the blender.

We recommend using organic berries, if possible; they're tastier than conventionally raised berries and have fewer contaminants (like pesticides).

Nutrition info per serving: 248 calories, 10g protein, 33g carbs, 10g fat

Makes 4 Servings
Prep Time: 
15
Cook Time: 
5
Ingredients 
1 cup light ricotta cheese
1⁄2 cup milk
1 large egg
1 cup rolled oats
1⁄4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
Zest of 1 orange
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp baking powder
1⁄2 tsp baking soda
1⁄4 tsp salt
1 tbsp butter or oil
11⁄2 cups strawberries
2 tbsp pure maple syrup
2 tsp fresh lemon juice
How to make it 

Place all ingredients except butter, strawberries, maple syrup, and lemon juice in a blender; blend until smooth.

 

Heat a skillet over medium heat and add butter. Pour 1⁄4 cup batter for each pancake and cook for 2 minutes. Flip and cook another minute. Keep prepared pancakes warm in a 200°F oven.

Blend strawberries, maple syrup, and lemon juice until smooth. Warm in microwave and serve on top of pancakes.