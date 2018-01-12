Everything you need to build a strong, healthy, great-looking body is right in front of you.
A prime example: This coconut mint-chip shake, which offers basic, natural ingredients you’ve been buying for years, will replenish electrolytes and supply protein. When you add a diet of whole foods to a training regimen of basic exercises (such as the pullup and pushup), you’ve got the formula for consistently outstanding results all your life.
It really is that simple—and tastes damn good.
Nutrition (per serving)
501 calories, 30g protein, 17g carbs, 36g fat
Ingredients
1 cup coconut water
1 cup almond milk
3/4 cup ice
1 tbsp cacao nibs
8 fresh mint leaves
2 scoops chocolate whey protein
How to make it
Place coconut water, almond milk, ice, cacao nibs, and mint in a blender. Mix on high speed until smooth.
Add the whey protein and blend for 45 seconds. Drink immediately.