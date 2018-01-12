Everything you need to build a strong, healthy, great-looking body is right in front of you.

A prime example: This coconut mint-chip shake, which offers basic, natural ingredients you’ve been buying for years, will replenish electrolytes and supply protein. When you add a diet of whole foods to a training regimen of basic exercises (such as the pullup and pushup), you’ve got the formula for consistently outstanding results all your life.

It really is that simple—and tastes damn good.

Nutrition (per serving)

501 calories, 30g protein, 17g carbs, 36g fat