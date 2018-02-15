How to make it

Preheat oven to 375° Farenheit.

Spray a 13x9x2" pan with cooking spray, then spread 1 cup of salsa verde around the prepared pan.

Combine yogurt, 1 cup cheese and 2 Tbsp cilantro paste in a small bowl. Fold in chicken.

Warm tortillas per package directions, and spread ⅛ of the filling mix down the center of each tortilla. Roll up and place seam side down in prepared pan. Repeat until you've got all 8 in the pan.



Pour remaining salsa verde over the top of the enchiladas, and spread with spoon or spatula to cover. Bake 15 minutes.

