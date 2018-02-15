Servings
These lightened-up enchiladas will satisfy your craving for this Mexican classic. 

Nutrition (per enchilada)

Protein: 20g; fat: 7g; carbs: 8g

Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the Renaissance Feast e-cookbook.

Makes 8 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
25
Ingredients 
Cooking spray
16 oz jar salsa verde, divided
½ cup full fat Greek yogurt
2 cups 2% shredded Mexican blend cheese
2 Tbsp cilantro paste
1 lb chicken, cooked and shredded
8 large whole grain tortillas
¼ cup chopped green onions
Fresh chopped cilantro
How to make it 

Preheat oven to 375° Farenheit.  

Spray a 13x9x2" pan with cooking spray, then spread 1 cup of salsa verde around the prepared pan.

Combine yogurt, 1 cup cheese and 2 Tbsp cilantro paste in a small bowl.  Fold in chicken.
 

Warm tortillas per package directions, and spread ⅛ of the filling mix down the center of each tortilla. Roll up and place seam side down in prepared pan. Repeat until you've got all 8 in the pan.
 

Pour remaining salsa verde over the top of the enchiladas, and spread with spoon or spatula to cover. Bake 15 minutes. 
 

Top with remaining cheese, bake an additional 5-10 minutes, and sprinkle chopped green onions and cilantro over the top. Serve.