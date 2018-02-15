These lightened-up enchiladas will satisfy your craving for this Mexican classic.
Nutrition (per enchilada)
Protein: 20g; fat: 7g; carbs: 8g
Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the Renaissance Feast e-cookbook.
Preheat oven to 375° Farenheit.
Spray a 13x9x2" pan with cooking spray, then spread 1 cup of salsa verde around the prepared pan.
Warm tortillas per package directions, and spread ⅛ of the filling mix down the center of each tortilla. Roll up and place seam side down in prepared pan. Repeat until you've got all 8 in the pan.
Pour remaining salsa verde over the top of the enchiladas, and spread with spoon or spatula to cover. Bake 15 minutes.
Top with remaining cheese, bake an additional 5-10 minutes, and sprinkle chopped green onions and cilantro over the top. Serve.