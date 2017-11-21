These kale chips are a party favorite, and take no time to whip up. Be sure, however, to keep an eye on them as they’re baking, since they can burn rather quickly. If you have any leftover fresh kale, you can store it, unwashed, in a plastic bag along with a moist paper towel. Refrigerate the bag. The leftover kale should be used within 2-3 days.

Recipe and photo by Diane Boyd, R.D. of Cape Fear Nutrition.