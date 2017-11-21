These kale chips are a party favorite, and take no time to whip up. Be sure, however, to keep an eye on them as they’re baking, since they can burn rather quickly. If you have any leftover fresh kale, you can store it, unwashed, in a plastic bag along with a moist paper towel. Refrigerate the bag. The leftover kale should be used within 2-3 days.
Recipe and photo by Diane Boyd, R.D. of Cape Fear Nutrition.
Preheat oven to 400°.
Use paper towels to pat dry kale leaves.
In a bowl, add 6 kale leaves. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp olive oil, 1 minced garlic clove, and the juice of half a fresh lemon. Use your hands to massage into kale.
Repeat above procedure until you have used all kale.
Place kale on baking sheets (do not overcrowd.) Sprinkle kale with Himalayan salt.
Place in oven, and bake for about 12 minutes.
Remove from oven when crispy. Serve chips on a platter after dusting with cheddar shake or fresh Parmesan cheese.