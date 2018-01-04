How to make it

In a large bowl, combine all marinade ingredients except for the chicken. Cut chicken into small pieces, add to bowl and coat well. Cover, and place in refrigerator for at least an hour or overnight. After marinating, heat in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken in batches. Allow to cool thoroughly, refrigerating if necessary.

Pour chicken broth and freekeh in a saucepan, and bring to a boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 25 minutes until the freekeh is tender. Once the freekeh is cooked, place in a separate dish to cool in the refrigerator.