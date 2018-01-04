This chicken salad is made with freekeh, an ancient grain that cooks with water or broth. Freekeh has a smokey flavor, and nutty chewy texture, and has up to 3 times the fiber and protein found in brown rice. Substitute for brown rice in your favorite recipes.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 550; protein: 31g; fat: 24g; carbs: 44g; sugar: 17g
Recipe and photo by Freekeh Foods.
In a large bowl, combine all marinade ingredients except for the chicken. Cut chicken into small pieces, add to bowl and coat well. Cover, and place in refrigerator for at least an hour or overnight. After marinating, heat in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken in batches. Allow to cool thoroughly, refrigerating if necessary.
Pour chicken broth and freekeh in a saucepan, and bring to a boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 25 minutes until the freekeh is tender. Once the freekeh is cooked, place in a separate dish to cool in the refrigerator.
In a large bowl, add in the mayonnaise, apples, raisins, nuts, and remaining spices, and mix. Add in the freekeh and chicken, and toss together. Allow to chill. Serve chicken salad on top of a bed of greens that are dressed in apple cider vinegar and olive oil or serve in your favorite tortilla as a wrap.