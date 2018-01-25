How to make it

Whisk together 2Tbsp sesame oil, rice vinegar, and gochujang to make the marinade.

Place tofu in a microwave-safe dish and pour half of the marinade over the tofu, and marinate for 10 minutes. Place tofu with marinade in the microwave, and heat for 4 minutes. Do not drain liquid.

Meanwhile, place carrots, zucchini, and pepper in a baking sheet (sprayed with nonstick cooking spray) in a thin layer, sprinkle with garlic, and roast in the top shelf of an oven (400°) until crisp-tender—about 5-8 minutes.

While the vegetables are roasting, heat a large skillet until very hot. Brush the bottom and sides of the skillet with the remaining sesame oil (1Tbsp). Press cooked rice into the bottom of the skillet evenly, using a spoon. Place back on medium heat, cover, and cook for about 7 minutes—until rice begins to get golden around the sides (do not stir).

While the rice is cooking, place greens in a medium pan with water and steam just until tender, about 2-3 minutes. Drain any remaining water.