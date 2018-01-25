If tofu isn’t your thing, you can substitute chicken, and marinate and cook it in advance. Also, prep your mise en place—all the pre-slicing and -dicing of the veggies—cover, and place in the refrigerator until you’re ready to toss everything together in the skillet.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 481; total fat: 25g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 23g; carbohydrates: 46g; fiber: 8g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 101mg
Recipe and photo by Sharon Palmer, R.D.N., of The Plant-Powered Dietitian.
Whisk together 2Tbsp sesame oil, rice vinegar, and gochujang to make the marinade.
Place tofu in a microwave-safe dish and pour half of the marinade over the tofu, and marinate for 10 minutes. Place tofu with marinade in the microwave, and heat for 4 minutes. Do not drain liquid.
Meanwhile, place carrots, zucchini, and pepper in a baking sheet (sprayed with nonstick cooking spray) in a thin layer, sprinkle with garlic, and roast in the top shelf of an oven (400°) until crisp-tender—about 5-8 minutes.
While the vegetables are roasting, heat a large skillet until very hot. Brush the bottom and sides of the skillet with the remaining sesame oil (1Tbsp). Press cooked rice into the bottom of the skillet evenly, using a spoon. Place back on medium heat, cover, and cook for about 7 minutes—until rice begins to get golden around the sides (do not stir).
While the rice is cooking, place greens in a medium pan with water and steam just until tender, about 2-3 minutes. Drain any remaining water.
When rice and vegetables are done, it’s time to assemble the dish. Remove the lid off the skillet and arrange greens, vegetables, and tofu (with marinade) on top. Drizzle remaining reserved marinade over skillet and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve immediately right out of skillet into bowls.