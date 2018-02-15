"For a first-timer wanting to cook something Chinese and easy," says Ed Schoenfeld, managing partner and creator of New York's Chinese hotspots RedFarm and Decoy, "I'd suggest making a home-style fried rice using some previously cooked leftover protein."
It doesn't matter whether you're cooking with beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp—that protein becomes a muscle-building base for an effortlessly tasty meal.
And by cooking the rice in advance (anything from short-grain to long-grain will work, Schoenfeld says) and keeping it chilled in the fridge, you can have all the ingredients prepped and ready to go, and have dinner ready in no time.
Place a wok over the highest possible heat and coat the wok’s surface with the vegetable oil.
Right when the wok and oil start to smoke, add the beaten eggs (with a pinch of salt), and stir the eggs in the oil once or twice until they start to set (about 20 seconds). Then add the finely chopped yellow onion.
Working quickly now, add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and stir the food in the wok for 30 seconds more, stirring and shaking the pan back and forth so the food is constantly moving and nothing colors.
Add 2-3 cups of cooked chilled rice. Using the back of a large slotted spoon or wok ladle, stir constantly while breaking up all clumps of rice until all the grains are individual. Next, add more salt to taste (1/4 teaspoon at a time), all the while shaking the pan and stirring its contents without stopping.
After the rice starts warming through (it will take another minute or two), add the cooked cooked protein of your choice, and keep stirring the contents of the work for another couple of minutes until steam begins to rise from the food.
At this point, taste the rice for seasoning. You want it to be well salted and savory tasting. You may add more salt and keep the dish white-colored, which is a home-style approach, or add 1-2 tablespoons of gluten-free soy sauce. Also add the finely ground white pepper and the scallion. Continue cooking and stirring until everything is piping hot and evenly mixed. Serve.