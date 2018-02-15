"For a first-timer wanting to cook something Chinese and easy," says Ed Schoenfeld, managing partner and creator of New York's Chinese hotspots RedFarm and Decoy, "I'd suggest making a home-style fried rice using some previously cooked leftover protein."

It doesn't matter whether you're cooking with beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp—that protein becomes a muscle-building base for an effortlessly tasty meal.

And by cooking the rice in advance (anything from short-grain to long-grain will work, Schoenfeld says) and keeping it chilled in the fridge, you can have all the ingredients prepped and ready to go, and have dinner ready in no time.