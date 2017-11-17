Servings
5
Cook Time
10
Prep Time
3

Chips and dip are the ultimate party food. But most of the store-bought varieties are loaded with fat, calories, and even sugar. So the next time you're throwing a shindig, make your own guilt-free version by using nonfat Greek yogurt (instead of sour cream) as a base.

Nutrition (per serving)

116 calories; 7g protein; 9g carbs; 7g fat

Ingredients 
2 tsp olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
10 oz frozen spinach, thawed and drained
1 (14-oz) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
1 cup reduced-fat cream cheese
1⁄2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
Salt and pepper, to taste
How to make it 

Place oil in a large sauce pan over medium heat. Add garlic, spinach, and artichoke hearts. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir in yogurt and cream cheese. Add parmesan, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve warm.