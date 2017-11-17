Chips and dip are the ultimate party food. But most of the store-bought varieties are loaded with fat, calories, and even sugar. So the next time you're throwing a shindig, make your own guilt-free version by using nonfat Greek yogurt (instead of sour cream) as a base.
Nutrition (per serving)
116 calories; 7g protein; 9g carbs; 7g fat
Ingredients
2 tsp olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
10 oz frozen spinach, thawed and drained
1 (14-oz) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
1 cup reduced-fat cream cheese
1⁄2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
Salt and pepper, to taste
How to make it
Place oil in a large sauce pan over medium heat. Add garlic, spinach, and artichoke hearts. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes.
Stir in yogurt and cream cheese. Add parmesan, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve warm.