This green chicken chili is rich in vitamin C, which can ramp up fat burning during exercise, a Nutrition & Metabolism study found. It's also a good source of protein thanks to the chicken and avocado.
Nutrition (Per Serving)
425 calories, 34g protein, 47g carbs, 13g fat
Heat a heavy- bottomed saucepan over medium heat and add olive oil. Add onion and salt and cook for 3 minutes. Add poblano peppers and garlic and cook for 3 more minutes.
Place chicken broth, tomatillos, 1 can beans, jalapeño, cilantro, and cumin in a blender and blend until nearly smooth. (It should retain some chunky consistency.) Add mixture to sauce- pan and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes. Stir in chicken and remaining can of beans and heat through. Add additional broth if chili is too thick.
Blend together sour cream, avocado, lime juice, and a pinch of salt until smooth. Serve chili topped with avocado cream, pumpkin seeds, and additional cilantro.