Heat a heavy- bottomed saucepan over medium heat and add olive oil. Add onion and salt and cook for 3 minutes. Add poblano peppers and garlic and cook for 3 more minutes.

Place chicken broth, tomatillos, 1 can beans, jalapeño, cilantro, and cumin in a blender and blend until nearly smooth. (It should retain some chunky consistency.) Add mixture to sauce- pan and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes. Stir in chicken and remaining can of beans and heat through. Add additional broth if chili is too thick.