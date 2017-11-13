Let’s face it: The most delicious item on the table gets a bum rap. Gravy is essentially just meat stock thickened with roux—a mix of butter and flour—with the bits from the roasting pan dumped in.

Too often, though, it becomes a greasy, congealed mess from too much butter in the roux, and pan drippings that are 90% fat and only 10% meaty flavor.

Here’s your solution: Boost the stock’s flavor and cut out all the grossness by leaving the pan drippings out of it. Voilà: Gravy that won’t give you a heart attack.