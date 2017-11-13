Servings
12
Cook Time
60
Prep Time
10

Let’s face it: The most delicious item on the table gets a bum rap. Gravy is essentially just meat stock thickened with roux—a mix of butter and flour—with the bits from the roasting pan dumped in.

Too often, though, it becomes a greasy, congealed mess from too much butter in the roux, and pan drippings that are 90% fat and only 10% meaty flavor.

Here’s your solution: Boost the stock’s flavor and cut out all the grossness by leaving the pan drippings out of it. Voilà: Gravy that won’t give you a heart attack.

Makes 12 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
60
Ingredients 
3 Tbsp butter, separated
1 onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 carrot, chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
Neck and giblets from turkey
4 cups good-quality low-sodium turkey or chicken stock
1 Tbsp soy sauce
6 Tbsp flour
Salt and pepper, to taste
How to make it 

Melt 1 Tbsp butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, carrot, celery, neck, and giblets, and cook, stirring occasionally, until evenly browned.

Add stock and soy sauce, bring to a boil, then reduce heat, partly cover, and simmer for 1 hour. Strain; keep stock warm over low heat.

In a large sauté pan over medium-low heat, melt 2 Tbsp butter; add flour, whisking frequently, until it slowly turns deep brown and nutty-smelling. Slowly whisk in the warm stock, bring to a boil, then reduce heat and cook until thick and gravy-textured.

Add salt and pepper to taste. (If there are lumps, just whiz the gravy in a blender.)