Traditionally, the classic Italian deli sandwich is known for packing a lot of fat and a lot of calories. It’s also known for having a ton of fillers, artificial ingredients, and nitrites (used to preserve deli meat).

To make this a healthier version, keep deli meats under strict portion control (as indicated by the portions below) and choose deli meats that are free of artificial ingredients, fillers, and nitrites (like Applegate).

Nutrition (per sandwich)

Calories: 322; Total Fat: 14 grams; Saturated Fat: 6 grams; Protein: 29 grams: Carbohydrates: 22 grams; Sugar: 3 grams; Fiber: 4 grams; Cholesterol: 68 milligrams; Sodium: 1,409 milligrams

Recipe and photo by registered dietitian and certified athletic trainer Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.