We know baking muffins might not be your cup of tea, but just hear us out. This isn’t “baking” like you’re probably imagining—there's only three easy steps. The hardest part of this is going to be stopping yourself from eating more than one, but get over that and you’ve got yourself 12 servings of a delicious, nutrition-packed, muscle-building snack. Enjoy.

The numbers (per muffin):

Calories: 70; protein: 8g; carbs: 7g; fat: 1g; fiber: 1g; total time: 23 minutes