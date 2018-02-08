We know baking muffins might not be your cup of tea, but just hear us out. This isn’t “baking” like you’re probably imagining—there's only three easy steps. The hardest part of this is going to be stopping yourself from eating more than one, but get over that and you’ve got yourself 12 servings of a delicious, nutrition-packed, muscle-building snack. Enjoy.
The numbers (per muffin):
Calories: 70; protein: 8g; carbs: 7g; fat: 1g; fiber: 1g; total time: 23 minutes
Preheat oven to 350°. Spray muffin tray with cooking spray.
Blend all ingredients together until smooth and divide among sockets in tray (usually 12).
Bake until you can insert a fork and remove it without anything sticking, about 17 minutes. Top muffins with Greek yogurt. Makes 12 servings.