Looking for a quick and healthy snack? These pecans have four ingredients and are done in just 20 minutes—the oven does three-quarters of the work.
Recipe and photo by Kara Lydon, R.D., L.D.N, R.Y.T., nutritionist and blogger at The Foodie Dietitian.
Ingredients
2 cups raw pecans
1/4 cup Jack Daniel’s Honey Whiskey (can substitute with any whiskey variety)
1/3 cup raw honey
1/2 tsp salt
How to make it
Preheat the oven to 300°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Bring whiskey and honey to a boil. Add pecans, and stir to coat. Let simmer for about 5 minutes, and then remove from heat and drain liquid.
Transfer pecans to the baking sheet and roast for about 10 minutes, turning pecans over once halfway through baking time.
Let cool to room temperature prior to serving.