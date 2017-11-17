Servings
These three-step honey-glazed meatballs are an easy-to-make appetizer your guests are guaranteed to love.

Nutrition (per serving)

140 calories; 13g protein; 15g carbs; 4g fat

Makes 12 Servings
Prep Time: 
15
Cook Time: 
240
Ingredients 
1⁄2 cup ketchup
2 Tbsp dark brown sugar
1⁄4 cup honey
2 Tbsp soy sauce
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 (16-oz) bags fully cooked frozen turkey meatballs
How to make it 

Whisk together ketchup, brown sugar, honey, soy sauce, and garlic until well-combined.

Place meatballs in a slow cooker, and pour mixture on top. Stir until meatballs are coated with sauce. Cook on low for 4 hours.

Transfer to a serving plate; or keep meatballs in the slow cooker, on low, to keep warm, and serve with individual toothpicks.