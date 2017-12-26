Ceasar salad is a beloved lunch staple, but it doesn't exactly have a reputation for being particularly healthy. We're here to fix that using some smart substitutions, particularly swapping romaine lettuce for kale.
Key fat burner:
Parmesan cheese: Yes, cheese can be a fat blaster! With its high protein content and low caloric value, this mature cheese will satiate hunger without adding on the pounds.
Recipe and photo courtesy of EA Stewart, R.D., @ The Spicy RD
To make the croutons: Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Trim crusts from bread and cut bread in to cubes. In a bowl, combine 1 Tbsp olive oil, 1 clove minced garlic, and lots of ground pepper. Place bread cubes in bowl, and using hands, toss in olive oil mixture until well coated. Spread bread cubes on a foil lined baking sheet and bake in oven for 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.
To make the dressing: In a blender, combine lemon juice, egg yolks, 1 clove of garlic and mustard, and blend for approximately 30 seconds or until smooth. While the blender is running, add the olive oil slowly until it is emulsified. Season with salt to taste. Refrigerate the dressing unless using it right away.
To assemble salad: Place chopped kale in a salad bowl. Pour dressing on top, then add parmesan cheese and toss until kale is well coated with dressing and cheese.
To serve: Divide salad on to 4 plates, then top with croutons and fresh ground pepper.