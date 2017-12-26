Ceasar salad is a beloved lunch staple, but it doesn't exactly have a reputation for being particularly healthy. We're here to fix that using some smart substitutions, particularly swapping romaine lettuce for kale.

Key fat burner:

Parmesan cheese: Yes, cheese can be a fat blaster! With its high protein content and low caloric value, this mature cheese will satiate hunger without adding on the pounds.

Recipe and photo courtesy of EA Stewart, R.D., @ The Spicy RD