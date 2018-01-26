Would you like a side of sex with that? Then get ready to flip your next barbecue on its head. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the amount of sodium in a typical meal can significantly reduce blood flow—and we mean all blood flow—within as few as 30 minutes of taking your last bite. With less sodium than ground beef, ground lamb keeps the wind in your sails.

Lamb also contains niacin, which helps your body convert food to energy. More important, it further boosts circulation and ramps up the production of sex hormones. Your sailboat just turned into a speedboat, and, as any speedboat salesman will tell you, that’s not all!

Niacin supports the absorption of calcium, like the calcium in Feta cheese—which the women at your speedboat barbecue soiree will love about this burger because it contains fewer calories than the Swiss and cheddar cheese you had at your last barbecue, and less fat, too. Little do they know that in 2007 a group of Belgian researchers published a study in the journal Headache, in which they discovered that riboflavin, a B vitamin found in feta cheese, can reduce both the frequency and duration of headaches. So much for that excuse. You’re welcome.

Let it marinate

Marinades with a vinegar or lemon base may prevent potentially carcinogenic chemicals associated with grilling from sticking to the meat. Sugary marinades, which encourage charring, have the opposite effect and should be used only in the last minute or two of grilling.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 483; protein: 28g; carbs: 39g; fat: 25g; fiber: 6g