How to make it

Heat the olive oil in large Dutch oven or large sauté pan, and sauté onion, celery, carrots, and garlic until softened.

Stir in oregano, nutmeg, and tomato paste.

Add ground lamb, and cook until browned and cooked through, breaking up the meat into crumbles. Season with salt and pepper.

Add red wine, stock, tomato puree, and bay leaf. Bring to a low simmer.

Allow the liquid to reduce by half—about 30 minutes.

Cover, and cook on a low simmer until the sauce is thick—about 15 minutes. Discard the bay leaf.

Cook pasta or zucchini noodles according to directions. Drain well. Toss together pasta or zucchini noodles and sauce.

Spoon into serving dishes, and sprinkle with desired amount of cheese—about 1Tbsp per serving. Serve immediately.