The leg, loin, and rack of lamb are considered lean meats, so make them part of your weeknight dinner repertoire and use leftovers for these tasty pitas. To save time, make the tzatziki several days in advance and store in the refrigerator.
Nutrition (per stuffed pita)
Calories: 333; total fat: 7g; protein: 25g; carbohydrates: 44g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 52mg; sodium: 480mg
Recipe and photo by Lean on Lamb.
Ingredients
3/4 cup chopped tomato
1/2 cup thinly slivered red onion
1 1/2 cups small pieces leftover roasted boneless leg of lamb
2 cups chopped or shredded romaine lettuce
4 whole-wheat pita bread rounds
For the mint tzatziki:
3/4 cup plain nonfat yogurt
1/2 cup peeled, coarsely grated cucumber
1 Tbsp chopped fresh mint
2 tsp fresh lemon juice
1/4 tsp kosher or sea salt
2 cloves garlic, minced
How to make it
Stir together all tzatziki ingredients in a small bowl; set aside.
Cut each pita round in half. Open carefully and fill with lettuce, lamb, tomato and onion. Serve with mint tzatkiki sauce.