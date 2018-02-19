At just over 300 calories, a light dinner doesn't get much more nutritious than this zucchini, noodle and shrimp dish. Best of all, the noodles cook quickly, which means you can toss this dish together in under 10 minutes. Macros like this in that kind of time? That's a winner.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 305, protein: 43g, carbs: 21g, fat: 6g