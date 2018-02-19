At just over 300 calories, a light dinner doesn't get much more nutritious than this zucchini, noodle and shrimp dish. Best of all, the noodles cook quickly, which means you can toss this dish together in under 10 minutes. Macros like this in that kind of time? That's a winner.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 305, protein: 43g, carbs: 21g, fat: 6g
Place a large nonstick pan over medium heat and coat with oil. Add garlic and cook, stirring until it turns golden brown. Add a pinch of red pepper and zucchini; cook until zucchini is soft (2 minutes).
Add noodles and shrimp and cook, stirring gently until excess water has evaporated (about 2 minutes).
Once all liquid has evaporated, add lemon juice and turn off heat. Season with salt to taste, and serve immediately.