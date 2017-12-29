Pistachios are loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, which boost the hormone that regulates your metabolism and insulin production. Controlled studies have shown that pistachio eaters have lower body mass indexes and smaller waistlines than those who do not eat pistachios.
Recipe and photo courtesy of EA Stewart, R.D., of The Spicy R.D.
For the dressing: Combine olive oil, lemon juice, and minced garlic in a jar. Shake well to combine, and set aside.
For the pasta salad: Cook the pasta according to directions, then drain. Pour the pasta into a large bowl, and add the chopped kale, Parmesan cheese, and pistachio nuts. Pour dressing on top, and toss well. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes.
You may serve the pasta salad right away, but we recommend letting the dressing infuse the pasta and kale for 10 or more minutes. You may also keep it in the refrigerator and serve it cold the next day.