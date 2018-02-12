Servings
This Greek yogurt-based frozen sweet treat will satisfy your cravings without ruining your meal plan.

Nutrition (per serving)

Protein: 17g; fat: 16g; carbs: 68g

Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the Renaissance Feast e-cookbook.

Makes 1 Servings
Prep Time: 
120
Ingredients 
¾ cup 2% Greek yogurt
Pinch of cinnamon
1 Tbsp honey
2½ Tbsp chopped pecans, divided
3 Tbsp all fruit raspberry fruit spread
2 Tbsp raisins
How to make it 

Combine yogurt, cinnamon, and honey. Stir in half of the pecans.

Spread in a layer about ½" thick on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.

Drop the fruit spread into the mixture by dollops, and swirl through with a knife. Sprinkle with remaining nuts and raisins.

Freeze for 1-2 hours.

Remove from freezer and allow to soften slightly. Once softened, scrape mixture into a large food processor and process until smooth.