This Greek yogurt-based frozen sweet treat will satisfy your cravings without ruining your meal plan.
Nutrition (per serving)
Protein: 17g; fat: 16g; carbs: 68g
Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the Renaissance Feast e-cookbook.
Ingredients
¾ cup 2% Greek yogurt
Pinch of cinnamon
1 Tbsp honey
2½ Tbsp chopped pecans, divided
3 Tbsp all fruit raspberry fruit spread
2 Tbsp raisins
How to make it
Combine yogurt, cinnamon, and honey. Stir in half of the pecans.
Spread in a layer about ½" thick on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.
Drop the fruit spread into the mixture by dollops, and swirl through with a knife. Sprinkle with remaining nuts and raisins.
Freeze for 1-2 hours.
Remove from freezer and allow to soften slightly. Once softened, scrape mixture into a large food processor and process until smooth.