Eggnog isn't for everyone, but if you're a fan then you'll be drinking it throughout the holidays. Just be sure to do your waistline a favor and make this low-fat version instead of drinking the store-bought stuff.
Pro tip: If the eggnog is too thick before serving, gradually add a little more milk to thin out the mixture.
Nutrition (per serving, without alcohol)
111 calories; 5g protein; 18g carbs; 2g fat
Heat 2 1⁄2 cups milk and vanilla extract in a medium-size sauce-pan, and simmer over medium heat. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, nutmeg, and cornstarch until mixture turns yellow and frothy.
Remove saucepan from heat and slowly pour warm milk into egg mixture, about 1 cup at a time, to temper the eggs, whisking constantly.
Pour mixture back into the pan. Place over medium heat, and stir constantly with a wooden spoon until eggnog begins to thicken, about 6 to 7 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat, and immediately stir in remaining 1⁄2 cup milk to stop the cooking process.
Let mixture cool in the saucepan, then transfer to a pitcher. Cover, and chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, or overnight.
Before serving, spike with rum or bourbon if desired. Keep eggnog in a pitcher or pour into a punch bowl. Serve in individual glasses, and garnish with nutmeg.