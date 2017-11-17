Eggnog isn't for everyone, but if you're a fan then you'll be drinking it throughout the holidays. Just be sure to do your waistline a favor and make this low-fat version instead of drinking the store-bought stuff.

Pro tip: If the eggnog is too thick before serving, gradually add a little more milk to thin out the mixture.

Nutrition (per serving, without alcohol)

111 calories; 5g protein; 18g carbs; 2g fat