These bite-size appetizers are the perfect combination of sweet and savory, meaning you'll be craving them constantly. Notice the small portions of the higher-calorie foods—it’s just enough to get the terrific flavor without going overboard on calories.
Recipe and photo by Lisa Lotts of Garlic and Zest.
Ingredients
10 dried dates
1/4" thick slice manchego cheese, cut into twenty 1/2"-pieces
20 almonds
5 thin slices prosciutto, sliced lengthwise into 4 thin strips about 1/2" wide
How to make it
Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly spray a baking sheet with vegetable spray.
Slice the dates in half lengthwise, and discard the pit. Stuff each date with a piece of cheese and an almond.
Wrap prosciutto around the date crosswise a few times, and place on the baking sheet. Repeat for the rest of the dates.
Bake for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven, and transfer to a serving dish.