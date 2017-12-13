Would you believe this chicken dish has only 250 calories and 5g of fat per serving? To come in so low on the calorie count, this lightened-up recipe uses small amounts of flavorful ingredients for both the marinade and sauce.
Recipe and photo by Min Kwon, M.S., R.D., of MJ and Hungryman.
In a bowl, whisk together all the ingredients for the sauce. Set aside.
Slice the chicken into bite-size pieces (best if slightly frozen) and add to a large bowl. Mix all the ingredients (except the cornstarch) together and pour over the chicken. Let it marinate (at least 15 minutes) while you prepare the other ingredients. When ready to cook, add the cornstarch and mix until all the chicken strips are coated.
Heat 1 Tbsp of canola oil in a wok over medium-high heat, and then add the chicken—being sure to shake off excess cornstarch. Pour in the sauce, and mix well. Add the veggies, and cook until softened but still crisp.
Top with chopped green onions, and serve over rice.