Would you believe this chicken dish has only 250 calories and 5g of fat per serving? To come in so low on the calorie count, this lightened-up recipe uses small amounts of flavorful ingredients for both the marinade and sauce.

Recipe and photo by Min Kwon, M.S., R.D., of MJ and Hungryman.

Ingredients 
For the marinade:
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast (2 chicken breasts)
½ tsp rice wine
½ tsp low-sodium soy sauce
2 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp grated ginger
¼ tsp brown sugar
¼ cup cornstarch
For the sauce:
2 Tbsp hoisin sauce
1 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
2 tsp brown sugar
½ tsp sesame oil
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup water
1 tsp sambal or chili paste with garlic (optional)
Red bell pepper, sugar snap peas, green onion, or veggies of choice
How to make it 

In a bowl, whisk together all the ingredients for the sauce. Set aside.

Slice the chicken into bite-size pieces (best if slightly frozen) and add to a large bowl. Mix all the ingredients (except the cornstarch) together and pour over the chicken. Let it marinate (at least 15 minutes) while you prepare the other ingredients. When ready to cook, add the cornstarch and mix until all the chicken strips are coated.

Heat 1 Tbsp of canola oil in a wok over medium-high heat, and then add the chicken—being sure to shake off excess cornstarch. Pour in the sauce, and mix well. Add the veggies, and cook until softened but still crisp.

Top with chopped green onions, and serve over rice.