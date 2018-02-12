Look, we get it: You're not in the mood to whip up a fancy breakfast right before work. Thankfully, we have a solution: This granola-yogurt combo takes only two minutes to put together, and includes high-fiber strawberries and almonds that prevent post- workout free-radical damage.

The numbers:

Calories: 703; protein: 38g; carbs: 75g; fat: 31g; fiber: 13g