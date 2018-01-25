To cut back on cooking time, cook the brown rice noodles, broccoli, and edamame the night before. When you’re ready to eat, heat all the ingredients in a pot or skillet and you’re good to go. If you want even more protein, opt for quinoa noodles and add leftover chicken.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 517; total fat: 17g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 13g; carbohydrates: 80g; sugar: 6g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 601mg

Recipe and photo by Dixya Bhattara, R.D., of Food, Pleasure and Health.