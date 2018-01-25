To cut back on cooking time, cook the brown rice noodles, broccoli, and edamame the night before. When you’re ready to eat, heat all the ingredients in a pot or skillet and you’re good to go. If you want even more protein, opt for quinoa noodles and add leftover chicken.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 517; total fat: 17g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 13g; carbohydrates: 80g; sugar: 6g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 601mg
Recipe and photo by Dixya Bhattara, R.D., of Food, Pleasure and Health.
When boiling noodles—according to the package instructions—toward the end, steam broccoli and edamame in the same pot. Drain water from the noodles and veggies, and rinse the pot. This step should be done in advance.
Heat a pot over a medium flame. Add oil, cooked broccoli, and edamame, and pour water, peanut butter, sriracha, and soy sauce until combined.
Gently toss in noodles, and mix together until well-combined.
Garnish with scallions and more sriracha, if desired, right before serving.