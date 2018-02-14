Kick your breakfast up a notch with these protein-packed, fruit-topped pancakes. They may be healthier than your typical pancakes, but they're just as delicious.
Nutrition (per serving)
Protein: 18g; fat: 18g; carbs: 49g
Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the Renaissance Kitchen e-cookbook.
To make topping: Combine ½ cup of sliced strawberries, ¼ of a banana, and the applesauce in a food processor. Process until smooth. Fold in remaining ½ cup of sliced strawberries and remaining banana slices.
Make enough pancake batter for 5-7 pancakes as per box directions.
Pour mix onto a hot griddle, laying sliced bananas on top of the uncooked side as soon as you drop the batter. Sprinkle with cinnamon.
Cook until bubbles form and pop, and cooked side is golden brown. Flip, and cook until second side is golden brown.
Place pancakes on a plate, drizzle with melted peanut butter, and top with fruit topping.