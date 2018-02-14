Servings
1
Cook Time
10
Prep Time
10

Kick your breakfast up a notch with these protein-packed, fruit-topped pancakes. They may be healthier than your typical pancakes, but they're just as delicious.

Nutrition (per serving)

Protein: 18g; fat: 18g; carbs: 49g

Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the Renaissance Kitchen e-cookbook.

Makes 1 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
10
Ingredients 
For strawberry banana topping:
1 cup sliced strawberries
1 banana, sliced
2 Tbsp unsweetened applesauce
For pancakes:
½ cup + ⅛ cup protein pancake mix
½ cup + ⅛ cup water
Cinnamon, to taste
2 Tbsp natural peanut butter, melted
How to make it 

To make topping: Combine ½ cup of sliced strawberries, ¼ of a banana, and the applesauce in a food processor. Process until smooth. Fold in remaining ½ cup of sliced strawberries and remaining banana slices.

Make enough pancake batter for 5-7 pancakes as per box directions.

Pour mix onto a hot griddle, laying sliced bananas on top of the uncooked side as soon as you drop the batter. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

Cook until bubbles form and pop, and cooked side is golden brown. Flip, and cook until second side is golden brown.

Place pancakes on a plate, drizzle with melted peanut butter, and top with fruit topping.