Step away from the chicken breast. Salmon, the star of this meal, is packed with protein and muscle-quenching amino acids to fuel your recovery and facilitate muscle growth.
Nutrition (per serving, when divided into five equal portions)
Protein: 19g; fat: 13g; carbs: 13g
Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the Renaissance Feast e-cookbook.
Ingredients
16 oz salmon filets or steaks
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1½ Tbsp all fruit orange marmalade
1 Tbsp, plus 1 tsp dijon mustard
½ cup pecan halves, finely chopped
1 tsp dried parsley
Zest and juice of one orange
5 cups cooked rice
How to make it
Preheat oven to 400°.
Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Season salmon on both sides with salt and pepper. Combine extra-virgin olive oil, orange marmalade, and mustard in a small bowl. Combine finely chopped pecans, parsley, and orange zest on a paper plate.
Brush salmon on both sides with mustard mixture, then press in pecan mixture.
Place on prepared pan and bake about 15 minutes, or until cooked through.
Serve with rice, and squeeze the orange over salmon before serving.