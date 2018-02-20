Halibut is a tremendously low-cal fish. But while it's one of the lightest fish you can cook, halibut still provides a ton of nutritional value. This recipe pairs it with grape tomatoes and hard cider, which are both packed with disease-fighting antioxidants. Factor in an impressive macro profile—37g of protein to only 11g of carbs and 6g of fat—and you're looking at an ideal recipe for any weight-loss efforts.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 359, protein: 37g, carbs: 11g, fat: 6g
Place halibut, 1 cup cider, onion, thyme sprigs, and salt in a large saucepan. Add enough water to completely cover the fish by about one inch. Bring to a very slight simmer with just a few bubbles breaking the surface, reduce heat to medium-low, partially cover, and cook for 10 minutes, or until fish is cooked through. Adjust heat as needed during cooking to maintain the slight simmer.
Place a skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Add tomatoes, shallots, garlic, and fennel seeds; heat 1 minute. Pour in cider, add a couple pinches of salt, and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in black pepper.
Top the halibut with tomato-cider mixture and basil, and serve.