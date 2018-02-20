Halibut is a tremendously low-cal fish. But while it's one of the lightest fish you can cook, halibut still provides a ton of nutritional value. This recipe pairs it with grape tomatoes and hard cider, which are both packed with disease-fighting antioxidants. Factor in an impressive macro profile—37g of protein to only 11g of carbs and 6g of fat—and you're looking at an ideal recipe for any weight-loss efforts.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 359, protein: 37g, carbs: 11g, fat: 6g