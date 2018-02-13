Craving cookies? These protein-packed, guilt-free alternatives will take care of it.
Nutrition (per 3 cookie balls)
Protein: 22g; fat: 20g; carbs: 35g
Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the Something Sweet e-cookbook.
Ingredients
½ cup nut butter
3 scoops chocolate protein powder
1½ cups spelt flakes cereal
½ cup drained tart cherries from a jar
Pinch of fine sea salt
½ cup raisins
2 Tbsp dried apricots
2 Tbsp flaxseed meal
¼ tsp cinnamon
Coarse salt
1½ Tbsp powdered peanuts
How to make it
Process all ingredients (except powdered peanuts) together in your food processor.
Form into balls, then roll in powdered peanuts.
Store refrigerated.