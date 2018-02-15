Whether you grill up fresh steak or use leftovers for this quick and easy recipe, you'll have a delicious, diet-friendly meal that won't disappoint.
Nutrition (per serving)
Protein: 17g; fat: 7g; carbs: 11g
Recipe and photo courtesy of Lori Shaw, author of the Renaissance Feast e-cookbook.
Ingredients
3½ cups fresh baby spinach leaves
½ cup sliced red onion
5 oz grilled steak, sliced into bite sized pieces
1 cup sliced strawberries
3 Tbsp slivered almonds
½ ounce crumbled blue cheese
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
Fresh ground pepper
How to make it
Divide baby spinach and red onion evenly between two plates.
Top with steak and strawberries.
Sprinkle with slivered almonds and cheese, then drizzle with balsamic vinegar and grind fresh pepper over top.