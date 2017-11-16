Gravy lovers shouldn't fret too much when dousing their side dishes. Leah Kaufman, a nutritition expert, says, "It's not bad." However, she does recommend being mindful of how much flour is added, as it can quickly boost carb content. She advises using a bit more water and cutting back on the flour by 1/4th.
Our advice
Healthy: Be sure to use a fat separator on your turkey drippings.
Healthier: Use more water and 1/16 cup of flour (cut 19 calories).
Healthiest: Use more water, and replace flour with a fiber thickener like not/Starch.
Nutrition (per serving)
99 calories; 8.7g fat; 2.5g saturated fat; 4g carbohydrates; 0.8g protein
In a skillet over medium heat, whisk the flour with turkey drippings until smooth, then reduce heat to low and cook, stirring frequently, until dark brown, about 10 minutes. Stir in the water and bouillon cubes, and simmer until the cubes have dissolved and the gravy is thickened and smooth, about 10 minutes.