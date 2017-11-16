Gravy lovers shouldn't fret too much when dousing their side dishes. Leah Kaufman, a nutritition expert, says, "It's not bad." However, she does recommend being mindful of how much flour is added, as it can quickly boost carb content. She advises using a bit more water and cutting back on the flour by 1/4th.

Our advice

Healthy: Be sure to use a fat separator on your turkey drippings.

Healthier: Use more water and 1/16 cup of flour (cut 19 calories).

Healthiest: Use more water, and replace flour with a fiber thickener like not/Starch.

Nutrition (per serving)

99 calories; 8.7g fat; 2.5g saturated fat; 4g carbohydrates; 0.8g protein