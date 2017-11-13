Brussels sprouts seem saintly, but it’s easy to pile on the bacon and cream. Instead, use this classic Italian relish to give your holiday plate some balance without unnecessary fat and sodium.
Oven roasting gives an appealing crispness with less oil than pan frying.
Ingredients
1/2 cup minced parsley (preferably flat-leaf)
1 garlic clove, minced 2 tsp lemon zest
Salt and pepper
1 1/2 lbs brussels sprouts, ends trimmed, halved lengthwise
1 Tbsp olive oil
How to make it
Preheat oven to 425 ̊. For the gremolata, in a small bowl mix parsley, garlic, and lemon zest; add salt and pepper to taste.
In a large bowl, toss sprouts with olive oil; spread on a baking sheet in a single layer.
Roast for 25 minutes, or until edges are browned. Toss warm sprouts with gremolata.