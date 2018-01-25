Servings
You can quickly build a savory parfait using leftover quinoa, Greek yogurt, and ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. It’s a simple meal that’ll give you a well-rounded dose of protein, healthy fat, and filling fiber.

Nutrition (per ¼ the recipe)

Calories: 342; total fat: 13g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 23g; carbohydrates: 36g; sugar: 8g; fiber: 5g; cholesterol: 26mg; sodium: 600mg

Recipe and photo by Jenna Braddock, R.D.N., of Make Healthy Easy.

Ingredients 
2 cups cooked quinoa
1 cup finely diced cucumber
1/2 cup loosely packed sun dried tomatoes, chopped
1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp minced, fresh parsley
Pinch of salt
3 cups plain low-fat Greek yogurt
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 cup sliced, pitted black olives
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
How to make it 

Combine quinoa, cucumber, sun dried tomatoes, red wine vinegar, parsley, and salt. Mix well, and set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix yogurt with minced garlic.

In a tall, round goblet or parfait cup, layer about ⅓ cup yogurt then 2 Tbsp of sliced black olives and then ½ cup quinoa mixture. Repeat with another ⅓ cup of yogurt. Then top with 2 more Tbsp of black olives. Lastly, sprinkle top with 1 Tbsp of chopped walnuts.

Refrigerate if not eating right away.